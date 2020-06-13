Texas High School Rodeo State Finals kick off in Abilene

ABILENE, TX (KRBC/KTAB) – After a full year of proving they ’re the best in their region, the top 10 finest high school barrel racers to setter wrestlers in Texas joined up in Abilene at the Texas High School Rodeo State Finals.

But the road to being the best in the region wasn’t easy,” said Regional Top 10 Rowdy Nail.

“I had a cast on each one of my legs and bar in the middle,” he said.

He said after suffering from diabetes and injured legs early on in life, he didn’t think he’d be standing today regardless of his results today.

“I had a little tough luck, didn’t end up how I wanted to,” he said.

A senior headed to Cisco for rodeo, he said he’s not through with it just yet.

“Hopefully far from over,” he said.

Two-time state champ Bradi Good said she’s pretty happy with today, winning second place in barrel racing. But it was a little strange with small crowed due to COVID-19 she said.

“This year we weren’t allowed up here if we weren’t competing,” she said. “It was a little different, I’m just glad we were able to have it.”

But at the very least, she’s glad at least her parents were able to cheer her on from the crowd.