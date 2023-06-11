KTAB/KRBC coverage of the 2023 Texas High School Rodeo Finals is sponsored by locally by Capital Farm Credit

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After a little more than a week of roping, wrestling, and much more, the 2023 Texas High School Rodeo Finals have come to an end. Many fought hard to keep their title or gain the title of champion.

Take a look below to see the 2023 State Champions and their scores.

Bareback Riding:

Kash Martin

Draw 1 – 80

Draw 2 – 72

Short go – 80

Final score – 232

Steer Wrestling:

Trevor Crainer

Draw 1 – 4.88

Draw 2 – 4.06

Short go – 4.06

Final score – 13.00

Barrel Racing:

Skyler Nicholas

Draw 1 – 16.898

Draw 2 – 16.702

Short go – 16.617

Final score – 50.217

Breakaway Roping:

Rylie Romero

Draw 1 – 2.28

Draw 2 – 2.81

Short go – 2.3

Final score – 7.39

Tie down Roping:

Kyan Wilhite

Draw 1 – 10.69

Draw 2 – 9.07

Short go – 7.66

Final score – 27.42

Saddle Bronc Riding:

Landon Cook

Draw 1 – 82

Draw 2 – 67.5

Short go – 81

Final score – 230.5

Goat Tying:

Colee Cox

Draw 1 – 6.69

Draw 2 – 7.12

Short go – 7.24

Final score – 21.05

Team Roping:

Cole Smith and Nicky Northcott

Draw 1 – 4.94

Draw 2 – 6.34

Short go – 10.54

Final score – 21.82

Pole Bending:

Jocelyn Ferguson

Draw 1 – 19.914

Draw 2 – 20.061

Short go – 20.061

Final score – 60.011

Bull Riding:

Jax Mills

Draw 1 – 78

Draw 2 – 80

Short go – 76.5

Final score – 234.5

Girls Cutting:

Haylee King

Draw 1 – 147

Draw 2 – 150

Short go – 149

Final score – 446

Reined Cow Horse:

Layten Mangum

Draw 1 – 279.5

Draw 2 – 288

Short go – 291.5

Final score – 859

Boys Cutting:

William Bushaw

Draw 1 – 146

Draw 2 – 145

Short go – 149.5

Final score – 440.5

Click here to see additional scores. As the finals have wrapped up, take a look at our previous coverage throughout this competition: