ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After a little more than a week of roping, wrestling, and much more, the 2023 Texas High School Rodeo Finals have come to an end. Many fought hard to keep their title or gain the title of champion.
Take a look below to see the 2023 State Champions and their scores.
Bareback Riding:
Kash Martin
- Draw 1 – 80
- Draw 2 – 72
- Short go – 80
- Final score – 232
Steer Wrestling:
Trevor Crainer
- Draw 1 – 4.88
- Draw 2 – 4.06
- Short go – 4.06
- Final score – 13.00
Barrel Racing:
Skyler Nicholas
- Draw 1 – 16.898
- Draw 2 – 16.702
- Short go – 16.617
- Final score – 50.217
Breakaway Roping:
Rylie Romero
- Draw 1 – 2.28
- Draw 2 – 2.81
- Short go – 2.3
- Final score – 7.39
Tie down Roping:
Kyan Wilhite
- Draw 1 – 10.69
- Draw 2 – 9.07
- Short go – 7.66
- Final score – 27.42
Saddle Bronc Riding:
Landon Cook
- Draw 1 – 82
- Draw 2 – 67.5
- Short go – 81
- Final score – 230.5
Goat Tying:
Colee Cox
- Draw 1 – 6.69
- Draw 2 – 7.12
- Short go – 7.24
- Final score – 21.05
Team Roping:
Cole Smith and Nicky Northcott
- Draw 1 – 4.94
- Draw 2 – 6.34
- Short go – 10.54
- Final score – 21.82
Pole Bending:
Jocelyn Ferguson
- Draw 1 – 19.914
- Draw 2 – 20.061
- Short go – 20.061
- Final score – 60.011
Bull Riding:
Jax Mills
- Draw 1 – 78
- Draw 2 – 80
- Short go – 76.5
- Final score – 234.5
Girls Cutting:
Haylee King
- Draw 1 – 147
- Draw 2 – 150
- Short go – 149
- Final score – 446
Reined Cow Horse:
Layten Mangum
- Draw 1 – 279.5
- Draw 2 – 288
- Short go – 291.5
- Final score – 859
Boys Cutting:
William Bushaw
- Draw 1 – 146
- Draw 2 – 145
- Short go – 149.5
- Final score – 440.5
