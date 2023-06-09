KTAB/KRBC coverage of the 2023 Texas High School Rodeo Finals is sponsored by locally by Capital Farm Credit

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As the fifth day of the Texas High School Rodeo Finals at the Taylor Telecom Arena began, several future rodeo stars look to write their names in the history books in the Texas high school rodeo state finals here in Abilene. In fact, some of the biggest names in sports, from Patrick Mahomes to Shaquille O’Neal, got their start competing on the biggest stages in Texas as high school athletes.

In tie-down roping, six-man football star Hadley White from Westbrook came through Friday morning with a 9.3 second time and placed fifth best time in the round.

In bull riding, there’s a good chance you’ll see John Crimber mixing it up with the heavies – the pros of the bull riding world sooner than later. He hauled in a score of 85 on Tuesday. Friday morning, the two-time national champion scored 83 points heading into Saturday’s final round.

Calf Roping (Male) Draw 1 –

Rowdy Quattlebaum – 8.7

Cayden McFadden – 8.72

Tyler Calhoun – 8.83

Trevor Crainer – 9.18

Hadley White – 9.3

Calf Roping (Male) Draw 2 –

Samuel Lewis – 7.58

Cade Wallis – 7.77

Kyan Wilhite – 9.07

Pecos Tatum 9.15

Colin Fox – 9.17

Bull Riding (Male) Draw 1 –

John Crimber – 85

Kaiden Loud – 84

Noah Lee – 81

Damien Krushall – 79

Jax Mills – 78

Bull Riding (Male) Draw 2 –

Kaiden Loud – 84

John Crimber – 83

Caison Burrus – 82

Jax Mills – 80

Cash Walker – 78.5

Follow this link for additional scores.

Contests will continue Saturday in the final rounds. Stay with BigCountryHomepage.com as we follow the Texas High School Rodeo Finals’ record-breaking prize pool.