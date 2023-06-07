KTAB/KRBC coverage of the 2023 Texas High School Rodeo Finals is sponsored by locally by Capital Farm Credit

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In the second half of day three of the Texas High School Rodeo Finals at the Taylor Telecom Arena in Abilene Wednesday, it was all about speed and timing.

The saddle bronc riders were brought out today, some of which had a rough go around at first, as the first four competitors hit the dirt too soon. It wasn’t until the final three competitors that Nate Hill from Alvord hit eight seconds and scored a 69.

However, William Stout from Decatur wasn’t ready to accept defeat and followed just behind him and not only held on for eight seconds, but was good for a 71.5 ride.

The second round of tie-down roping was also hashed out this evening as 19-year-old Trevin Coffell from Mertzon brought his a-game, tying up his calf in 9.38 seconds. All directions are pointing towards the Saturday finals for the future college basketball player.

“I’m feeling great, you know. It puts me in a great spot to come back in, not all the pressure of being first and put the pressure on the first place, so I’m feeling real good right now,” Coffell shared.

Saddle Bronc – Male (Draw 1):

Landon Cook – 82

Benny Proffitt – 80

Cooper Lane – 71

William Stout – 67

Dylan Ouzts – 57

Saddle Bronc – Male (Draw 2):

William Stout – 71.5

Nate Hill – 69

Calf Roping – Male (Draw 1):

Rowdy Quattlebaum – 8.7

Cayden McFadden – 8.72

Trevor Crainer – 9.18

Rendon Powledge – 9.77

Ty Rogers – 10.5

Calf Roping – Male (Draw 2):

Samuel Lewis – 7.58

Cade Wallis – 7.77

Cole Burrer – 9.31

Trevin Coffell – 9.38

Zane Starns – 9.42

Follow this link for additional scores.

Contests will continue throughout Thursday, June 8. Stay with BigCountryHomepage.com as we follow the Texas High School Rodeo Finals’ record-breaking prize pool. Events continue through Saturday, June 10.