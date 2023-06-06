KTAB/KRBC coverage of the 2023 Texas High School Rodeo Finals is sponsored by locally by Capital Farm Credit

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – We all know the lyric made famous by Willie Nelson, “Mammas, don’t let your babies grow up to be cowboys,” but there is an exception to be made when there is prize money and a title on the line at the Texas High School Rodeo Finals (THSRF) being held at the Taylor Telecom Arena in Abilene.

The THSRF kicked off Thursday, June 1 with a competition in horse cutting.

For day two of the rodeo finals on Tuesday, it was all about speed.

Breakaway Roping – Female (Draw 1):

Rylie Romero – 2.28

Channing Wescott – 2.37

Sutton Wood – 2.42

Mallorie Fewell – 2.43

Alex Rodell – 2.57

Calf Roping – Male (Draw 2):

Samuel Lewis – 7.58

Cade Wallis – 7.77

Kyler Ohrt – 9.65

Trevor Crainer – 9.86

Dylan Barrett – 10.07

Saddle Bronc Riding – Male:

Landon Cook – 82

Benny Proffitt – 80

Cooper Lane – 71

William Stout – 67

Dylan Ouzts – 57

KTAB/KRBC’s News Director Manny Diaz reported from day two of THSRF, “Landon, you scored an 82. This was not only a personal best, but this is your fourth time here at the Finals Rodeo here in Abilene. Tell me about the ride, tell me about the personal best.”

“I got a great a great horse… Jason Murray’s Stray Cat. I had him here last year. He was a lot of fun,” Landon answered. “Being 82, the best ride of the day, and my personal best on the biggest stage of the year, it was a great feeling.”

Landon ended up taking two times to get into the swing of things. Usually, whenever these things happen, a rider’s luck may go south.

“I knew that horse. I got on him here last year. It was a little tough to get out of the chute, and they offered me re-ride a couple of times, but I knew that horse could be really good and I just wanted to stick with it, and it turned out pretty good,” explained Landon.

The State High School Finals continue Wednesday, and the final events will be Saturday morning all at the Taylor Telecom Arena.