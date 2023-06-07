KTAB/KRBC coverage of the 2023 Texas High School Rodeo Finals is sponsored by locally by Capital Farm Credit

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In day three of the Texas High School Rodeo Finals at the Taylor Telecom Arena in Abilene Wednesday morning, it was all about speed and agility.

On day two on Tuesday, speed took the leaderboards. Wednesday morning, some familiar names were thrown about during the bull riding, steer wrestling, and barrel racing competitions.

Steer Wrestling – Male (Draw 1):

Jake Shelton – 3.65

Levi Guthrie-Ferguson – 4.5

Colin Fox – 4.86

Trevor Crainer – 4.88

Ty Neal – 5.03

Barrel Racing – Female:

Skyler Nicholas – 16.898

Allie Murphy – 16.911

Steeley Franklin – 16.976

Brylen Beicker – 16.995

London Gorham – 16.996

“I’m shocked with the time,” exclaimed Skyler Nicholas of Rockdale. “Whoo, she (horse) was runnin’ today!”

Contests will continue Wednesday afternoon. Stay with BigCountryHomepage.com as we follow the Texas High School Rodeo Finals’ record-breaking prize pool. Events continue through Saturday, June 10.