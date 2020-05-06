Texas high schools allowed to host in-person, outdoor graduation ceremonies from June 1

BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — High schools in Texas are permitted to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies from June 1, according to the Texas Education Agency (TEA).

However, the class of 2020 should be aware that this guidance is subject to change as public health conditions change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, TEA said.

Since the updated guidelines were released, Burnet CISD has said it will hold a “traditional graduation ceremony” at Burnet High School’s Bulldog Field on June 5.

“There are requirements we must meet including capping the number of participants and maximizing social distancing,” the ISD said.

“We are excited to be able to confer and honor the Class of 2020 soon.”

Burnet CISD added that it will share additional details about the ceremony on May 15.

Indoor, in-person ceremonies are not yet permitted under TEA’s guidelines for any county in Texas.

As an alternative to outdoor ceremonies, TEA said that virtual graduations are approved, and can “proceed in accordance with local plans.”

Effective May 15, schools are also permitted to host a ceremony where graduates and their families participate from their vehicles.

Schools should consult their legal counsel to ensure these so-called “hybrid” ceremonies are permissible under Gov. Greg Abbott’s most recent executive orders, TEA added.