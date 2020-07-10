Texas hits new record for virus deaths as hospitals scramble

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Worsening coronavirus trends in Texas have again set another grim milestone.
State health officials on Thursday reported more than 100 deaths in a single day for the first time, making this the deadliest week of the pandemic in what has rapidly become one of America’s coronavirus hot zones.
In addition to 105 new deaths, Texas also reported a new high for hospitalizations for the 10th consecutive day.
The bleak numbers, and uncertainty over when a reversal might come, has hospitals across Texas amplifying calls for more staff and scrambling to make room for new COVID-19 patients filling beds.
