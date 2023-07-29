EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On Saturday, family, friends, and law enforcement from all over Texas came together to honor the life and legacy of fallen Eastland Deputy David Bosecker. He was fatally wounded when he was fired upon after arriving first on the scene of a domestic disturbance on Friday, July 21.

During the service, District 10 Senator Phil King paid tribute to Deputy Bosecker’s ultimate sacrifice, highlighting the love and dedication he shared with the community.

“David last week didn’t just lay down his life for a friend, and you, every time you put that uniform on or pin on that badge, you’re not thinking about just maybe having to lay down your life for a friend. You’re saying I’m willing to go out there today and lay my life down for someone that I don’t even know. Let me tell you, that’s a level of love that very few people understand. But I know David understood that,” King said.

Bosecker is known for his kindness, compassion, selflessness, and much more. His wife, Brenda Bosecker, shared a touching tradition that she has held close to her heart for 26 years.

“The best thing that I have done for 26 years is every morning when he went to work. I walked to his vehicle if it was three o’clock in the morning or whenever I walked into his unit. I kissed him every time. And then he would wave our hands. And we would wave goodbye until he was out of sight. And I’m so grateful that I’ve done that because the last time I saw David, I kissed him, and I was waving goodbye,” Brenda Bosecker expressed.