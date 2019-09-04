Texas House Democrats turn up the heat on Gov. Abbott to call special session on gun reform

Gov. Greg. Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks at a press conference a day after seven people were killed in a mass-shooting in Odessa, Texas. House democrats urged Abbott to call a special legislative session to address gun violence after the shootings in Odessa and El Paso in August. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A swath of Texas Democrats are increasing the pressure on the state’s top leaders to act, after two deadly mass shootings in the last month and four in less than two years.

Democrats in the Texas House are hosting regional press conferences Wednesday morning in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin and El Paso. The participating members of the House Democratic Caucus will call on Gov. Abbott to hold an emergency session of the Legislature to focus “on protecting Texans from gun violence.”

Sixty-one members of the House Democratic Caucus signed a letter delivered to Abbott Wednesday morning, urging him to address the gun violence epidemic.

These press conferences come after seven people were killed in Odessa over Labor Day weekend; 25 others were hurt in the shooting spree. In El Paso, 22 were killed and more than two-dozen were wounded at the start of the month by a gunman believed to be targeting Hispanic people in the first weekend of August.

“We are in a crisis situation right now that needs to be addressed and we cannot keep kicking this can down the road,” State Rep. Gina Hinojosa, D-Austin, said on Sunday.

In the aftermath of the El Paso massacre, Gov. Greg Abbott created a domestic terrorism task force and a safety commission to initiate open dialogue about solutions to protect Texans. Abbott stopped short of calling a special legislative session to address gun violence.

“We are working quickly to hammer out solutions, to put some solutions on the table,” Abbott said a day after the Odessa shooting.

Texas Republicans representing the Permian Basin region said they could support a special session, but only if lawmakers come to the table with substantive ideas that could be executed within the 30 days a special session allows. Lawmakers won’t reconvene until January 2021.

“Do we have to have a special session? I think we certainly can, but it has to certainly come after that lengthy dialogue that the Governor’s talking about,” State Sen. Kel Seliger, a Republican who represents Midland, Odessa and Amarillo, said over the weekend.

“If he called a special session for tomorrow, would we get a lot of issues resolved in 30 days? I don’t think we could,” he said on Sunday.

Hinojosa said Abbott “absolutely” needs to call lawmakers back to the Capitol.

“There is plenty of data to support these positions. We don’t need more roundtables. We know what works. We know where the data is. We just need to enact these laws,” she said.

Abbott says the state should explore ways to close gaps in background check systems for gun sales. Law enforcement investigators indicated the Odessa shooter failed at least one background check in an attempt to purchase a gun in 2014. The gun used in the attack turned out to be purchased through a private sale, not requiring a background check.

The state’s Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen formed committees in their respective chambers Tuesday in response to the El Paso and Odessa shootings.