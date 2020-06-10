Texas inmate granted parole after 40 years on death row

HOUSTON (Houston Chronicle/AP) — The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles says an intellectually disabled inmate who has spent nearly four decades on death row has been granted parole.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year that Bobby James Moore could not be executed because of his mental disability.

The 60-year-old was granted parole Monday. A parole spokesman says he’ll be released “upon processing by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.”

According to the Houston Chronicle, State Sen. John Whitmire says the decision to release Moore was made after reviewing his time served, his disability and the fact he was just 20 at the time of the offense.