Texas inmate uses fire extinguisher, hose to make brief escape

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Authorities say an inmate at a North Texas county jail used a fire extinguisher and a fire hose to escape before being quickly captured on Tuesday.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office says the inmate, 39-year-old Jeremiah Stevenson, used the fire extinguisher and hose to escape through a fifth-floor window at the Lon Evans Corrections Center in Fort Worth at around 3:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

Stevenson was captured about 20 minutes after his escape.

Authorities say Stevenson was injured during his escape and he was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office says Stevenson is expected to face additional charges related to his escape attempt.