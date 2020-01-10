Texas judge blocks state from removing school board

HOUSTON (AP) — A judge has issued a temporary injunction blocking a Texas official from dismantling an elected school board and replacing it with a state-appointed one.

Travis County District Judge Catherine Mauzy ruled that Houston Independent School District trustees met their burden of proof for showing that the commissioner of the Texas Education Agency does not have the legal authority to oust board members.

Commissioner Mike Morath announced his plans to temporarily replace the board in November, citing a 2015 state law requiring education officials to either close a school that failed for over four years or select a board to run the district.