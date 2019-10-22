Texas leaders hear from El Paso residents on how to prevent mass shootings

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas state leaders were in the Sun City Monday to look at ways to prevent mass violence like the Aug. 3 Walmart shooting that killed 22 in El Paso.

The State Senate Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety included nine senators, both Democrats and Republicans, from places like Dallas, Houston, Laredo. El Paso state Sen. Jose Rodriguez was also on this committee.

They heard testimony from local leaders, including Mayor Dee Margo, District Attorney Jaime Esparza and El Paso first responders.

The committee gathered ideas about how to avoid another mass killing event — whether it be ideas on gun laws, background checks, mental health resources or ways for agencies to better coordinate with one another.

Esparza was asked if there was anything he feels could’ve been improved upon the day of the shooting. He said he feels the response from law enforcement was excellent. But he have one thought after his experience at the family reunification center set up near Walmart.

“I went by there about 11 p.m. on Saturday night and unfortunately, I don’t know if there was a better way, but it took us a long time to formally identify those who were lost,” Esparza said. “And that was extremely harsh and brutal for those families who’ve lost someone.”