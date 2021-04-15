Texas’ longest serving death row inmate has sentence tossed

HOUSTON (AP) — An appeals court has overturned the sentence of Texas’ longest serving death row inmate, whose attorneys say has languished in prison for more than 45 years because he’s too mentally ill to be executed.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Wednesday ruled that Raymond Riles’ “death sentence can no longer stand” after concluding the 70-year-old inmate’s history of mental illness was not properly considered by jurors.

The decision means Riles’ case will be sent back to a Houston courtroom for resentencing.

He was sent to death row in 1976.

Prosecutors have declined to say if they will again pursue a death sentence in Riles’ case.