Texas man accused of illegally practicing dentistry out of his home

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN Newsource) — A man is behind bars in Texas for practicing dentistry without a license out of his townhouse.

Authorities say he admitted to performing dental work in other states too.

Harley Rodriguez-Bonilla, 41, is accused of doing dental work out of his townhome.

Something officers saw for themselves, and was shared in court when Rodriguez-Bonilla appeared before a judge.

Court records say the officers made an appointment to get fitted for dentures.

When they arrived, they waited in the living room before his assistant took them upstairs.

There in a bedroom they saw dental equipment and an examination table.

An officer got on the table, then they took impressions and photos, and said it would cost $900.

Officers also talked to a woman who had received dental work there, costing her $3,800 for upper and lower veneers.

Once arrested, Rodriguez-Bonilla told police he’d performed dental work in California and Florida.

The judge took note.

“Considering the extreme threat that this poses to our community and the fact that he admits he lives in California and Florida also, and performs dental work on people there with no license, I consider him number one, to be a risk to those communities as well as ours, and number two, to be a flight risk. Based on that I find that a higher bond is necessary.”

His bond was set at $25,000.