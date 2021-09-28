Texas man admits to 5 killings, felt compelled to sacrifice

This Sept. 24, 2021 photo provided by Jason Allen and KTVT, shows the spot in Fort Worth, Texas, where a dumpster was on fire that had dismembered bodies inside. Police said the bodies appeared to be those of a man, a teen girl or adult woman, and a child. As of Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, authorities had identified only the man. Police have said the identification process has been difficult because of the condition of the bodies. (Jason Allen/KTVT via AP)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man has confessed to killing three people whose dismembered bodies were found in a burning dumpster in Texas, as well as his roommate and girlfriend, saying he felt compelled to sacrifice them.

Jason Thornburg was arrested Monday on a capital murder charge in the deaths of the three people whose bodies were found in the dumpster on Sept. 22.

Fort Worth police say while questioning the 41-year-old Thornburg about those killings, he also admitted to killing his roommate in Texas and girlfriend in Arizona.

Thornburg is being held on $1 million bond.

Jail records do not list his attorney.

