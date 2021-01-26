Texas man arrested in Capitol riot, another stays in custody

DALLAS (AP) — The FBI says a Texas man accused of taking part in the attack on the U.S. Capitol was arrested.

Nicholas DeCarlo was allegedly seen inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 wearing a shirt with a message that stood for “murder the media.”

The 30-year-old was arrested Tuesday and charged with obstructing an official proceeding, entering a restricted building, and parading or demonstrating on Capitol grounds.

A judge ordered another Texas man, Garret Miller, to remain in custody without bond.

The FBI says 34-year-old Miller allegedly called for the assassination of Democratic U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.