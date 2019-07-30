Texas man convicted of stealing trade secrets for China

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a Houston man of stealing corporate trade secrets for the purpose of forwarding them for the benefit of Chinese authorities.

The jury in Washington, D.C. on Monday convicted 54-year-old Shan Shi of conspiracy to commit theft of trade secrets.

Federal prosecutors say from 2014 to 2017 Shi was sent more than $3 million from China to fund his efforts to steal a Houston company’s process for manufacturing a durable, lightweight foam that’s essential for deep-sea oil and gas drilling.

Four others earlier pleaded guilty to the same charge and two testified against Shi. Some of the four worked at the Houston company that manufactured the foam.

Authorities say Shi, who’s a U.S. citizen, recruited employees of the company and enticed them to bring technical data to his own company.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced in October.