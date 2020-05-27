OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Texas man and former Nebraska hunting guide has been sentenced to five years’ probation and ordered to pay more than $80,000 for his part in an illegal hunting operation.
Federal prosecutors say 32-year-old Jordan Cook, of Boerne, Texas, was sentenced Tuesday in Omaha’s federal court after he pleaded guilty to six misdemeanor counts.
The charges stem from an investigation into Hidden Hills Outfitters near Broken Bow, which has been accused of a slew of hunting violations, including hunting deer and turkey in baited areas, from a public road, at night and without valid permits.
To date, 25 people have pleaded guilty and have been ordered to pay more than $240,000 in fines and restitution.
- LIVE UPDATES: NASA, SpaceX monitoring weather with 1 hour left until historic crewed launch
- Texas man, ex-Nebraska outfitter sentenced in hunting sting
- 2 Walmart employees test positive for COVID-19 in Scurry Co. total of 21 cases
- Larry Kramer, playwright and AIDS activist, dies at 84
- 1 new COVID-19 case in Taylor County, total of 231