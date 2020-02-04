Texas man found dead in tree after industrial accident

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (CNN Newsource) — Investigators say an industrial accident has left one man dead in Wichita Falls.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Austin just before 11 a.m. Monday after someone reported seeing a body hanging in a tree.

The Wichita Falls Police Department (WFPD) says a man was working 30 to 40 feet high cutting branches in a tall tree.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

“Some type of accident took place. We’re still not exactly sure what transpired but the fire department they were able to lower the gentleman down from the tree at which time he did have some kind of apparent head injury. We’re not exactly sure what caused that injury,” says Jeff Hughes, WFPD.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.