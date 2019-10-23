Texas man killed after saving fianceè in crash

HOUSTON (KTRK) — A 27-year-old Texas man was hit and killed by a car just seconds after pushing his fianceè to safety.

“I just wish there was another way that could’ve saved both of us and not just me,” says Stephanie Thompson, whose life was saved by her fiancè.

It is Stephanie Thompson’s only wish as she sits sits with a stream of tears next to her fiancés mother.

“I don’t know how I can ever go on without him,” she says.

It seems like just yesterday Deven Custer was on one knee asking Atephanie to spend forever with him, but now she faces a new reality.

Stephanie will no longer plan her wedding, but Deven’s funeral.

“He loved with his whole heart, he showed it every single day. He was so selfless and he always put me first,” Thompson says.

Before his life ended, his selfless act likely saved Stephanie’s life.

The two were on their routine bike route less than a mile from home, pedaling down Barber’s Hill Road.

Deven heard what Stephanie didn’t, a car coming from behind.

“He reached behind me and pushed me out of the way. He ended up getting hit,” Thompson says.

“He loves his family.. he loved Stephanie so much,” Deven’s mom, Tracie Custer says.

The Cleveland, Texas native was a family man.

“He was my rock, my rock. And I’m gonna miss him. So, so much,” Custer says.

A soon-to-be husband, a son, a brother, and loving uncle, today his entire family weeps as they struggle to accept what has happened. But they find their piece of closure as they’re reminded of his devotion to those he loved.

“He would do that for anyone he loved. He just has that heart of gold that’s rare to find, and I guess that’s why he was needed more in heaven than down here,” Deven’s sister says.

Deputies say the driver showed no signs of impairment, but a full investigation is underway.

According to deputies, the victim was wearing dark-colored clothes with no lights or reflectors on his bike.