Texas man kills wild hog with crossbow after aggressive attack

HOUSTON (CNN Newsource) — A Texas man says this felt like a movie scene.

He says he killed a wild hog with his crossbow after the animal went on a rampage on his property Wednesday morning.

His surveillance camera caught the hog going after his dogs around 4:00 in the morning.

Then the animal charged at him and his wife when they came out to see what’s happening.

The couple managed to get back inside, but the wild hog was not going anywhere.

It slammed into a back door several times and broke a fish pond.

Finally, the homeowner came face-to-face with the hog again behind his garage.

“It was still standing on the front porch, and so when he saw me, I mean, it’s something like out of a movie. The pig just came running straight at me,” he says.

The man says at that point he fired the crossbow that he retrieved from his garage and killed the animal.