Texas man missing for 11 days found alive in Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (CNN) — A Texas man reported missing in the Grand Canyon nearly two weeks ago has been found alive.

According to the National Park Service, Martin O’Connor was located in Grand Canyon National Park Thursday morning.

The 58-year-old was reported missing on Dec. 22, but some hikers reported seeing him Wednesday.

And on Thursday, he was found at the place where the hikers spotted him.

O’Connor was evacuated via helicopter from the inner canyon around 10 a.m.

He was in stable condition and was taken for a medical evaluation.