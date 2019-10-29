Texas man says ‘psychotic’ cow nearly killed him

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) — Animals can be unpredictable.

A Texas man has seen an example of that twice after a cow attacked him.

The second attack led to a two-and-a-half week hospital stay.

Greg Nolen knows the dangers.

“She can be a little bit psychotic,” he says.

But he takes care of his cow Bellvia, in spite of her almost killing him last month.

Her aggressive behaviors started after giving birth to her calf.

“She’s turned into a lot meaner and more crazy animal,” Nolen says.

In one attack she cornered Greg and headbutted him, but 9 weeks ago, she got even more vicious

“When she got me down, she broke all my ribs on this side of my body except for one,” he says. “She basically punctured my ribs, punctured my lungs and destroyed my spleen.”

Greg could not move, and today he thanks God for his renter, Sabrina.

“If she wouldn’t have been here, I would’ve died,” he says.

“She just kept hitting him, headbutting him, and I got this from out underneath him and I took it right here and I just beat her in the head with it as hard as I could,” Sabrina says.

Greg spent 2 and a half weeks in the hospital, initially in ICU.

Bellvia is still here, and cared for.

“You try to get in there with her she can hurt you really, really bad,” Nolen says.

She’s still really aggressive, and he doesn’t think she’ll change.

“No, I don’t. I’m just gonna have to deal with it,” Nolen says. “Well, she’s a registered Braford, and I’ve invested a good amount of money in her to buy her for my granddaughter, and registered animals are of a higher quality.”

Bellvia was used in the past for stock shows when she was a heifer, now Greg says she’ll only be used to create offspring..

Her babies will be raised for stock shows.

Greg says the lesson here to share with others is to be mindful of the dangers a cow can pose once they’re halter broke.