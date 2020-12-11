Texas man whose sentence was commuted by Obama arrested

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Department of Justice officials say a San Antonio man released from prison after his sentence was commuted by former President Barack Obama has again been indicted on federal drug trafficking charges.
Federal officials announced Thursday that 41-year-old Hilario Nieto is among eight people indicted on charges of conspiracy to possess and distribute methamphetamine and heroin in the San Antonio area.
Federal officials said Nieto was sentenced in 2004 to more than 20 years in federal prison on drug charges.
Obama commuted Nieto’s sentence in 2016. He was released in 2018.
