Texas man whose son was killed by police wants videos

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas man whose son was shot and killed by Houston police in April is calling for law enforcement officials to release any videos related to the encounter.

KPRC-TV reports that the request from Joaquín Chavez comes after a bystander posted cellphone video on YouTube that appears to show Nicolas Chavez on his knees when officers shot him on April 27.

Houston police have said they believe the 27-year-old charged at officers with an object.

Police have not released videos from officer’s body cameras.

The Greater Houston Coalition for Justice is trying to get the Houston Police Department to release videos of six recent shootings.