Texas Military hosting more than 30 free mobile COVID-19 testing sites statewide this weekend

Two members of the Texas Military Department operate a mobile COVID019 test collection site in Levellend, Texas on May 1, 2020. (Nexstar Photo/Larry Rodriguez)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texans in rural communities looking for a COVID-19 test can find one for free at more than 30 sites around the state this weekend.

Gov. Greg Abbott deployed more than 1,200 soldiers with the Texas Military Department to set up, operate, and take down mobile test collection sites across Texas.

They have tested more than 6,500 Texans in more than 100 counties so far, with a goal to reach rural communities with limited access to COVID-19 tests.

“We can’t test everywhere at once, ” Texas Army National Guard Col. Paul Cerniauskas said. Medical directors for each region of the state identify areas that they deem need the most testing. They announce those sites 24-48 hours in advance and those sites will be active for generally one day.

“They’ll come up with their own internal prioritization over the course of a number of days: these number of test sites in sequence,” Col. Cerniauskas said.

The Texas Military Department is operating these sites in partnership with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension.

The military-administered tests are free, but an appointment is necessary. Texans can make an appointment by visiting txcovidtest.org or by calling (512) 883-2400.

Texans can locate the nearest COVID-19 test collection site using the Texas Division of Emergency Management map.

These troops will operate at least 33 test collection sites this weekend statewide. Click here for a complete list of sites, or by looking at the list below, organized by day and county.

Mobile Test Collection Site Schedule (May 2):

Angelina County

Angelina County Weigh Station

14780 Hwy 59, Diboll

5-2-20 to 5-2-20

9:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Angelina County

Lufkin Convention Center

601 N 2nd St, Lufkin

5-2-20 to 5-2-20

9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Bexar County

Frank Garrett Multi-Service Center

1226 N.W. 18th St, San Antonio

5-5-20 to 5-3-20

8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Blanco County

Blanco County Mobile Testing Site

505 North Nugent Avenue, Johnson City

5-2-20 to 5-2-20

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Coke County

West Coke County EMS Barn

801 State Hwy 208, Robert Lee

5-2-20 to 5-2-20

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Ector County

Odessa Coliseum Barn C

4201 Andrews Hwy, Odessa

5-2-20 to 5-2-20

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Ellis County

Waxahachie Sports Complex

151 Broadhead Road, Waxahachie

5-2-20 to 5-2-20

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Hale County

Plainview (Ollie Liner Center)

2000 S Columbia, Plainview

5-2-20 to 5-2-20

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Hamilton County

County Courthouse

102 N Rice St, Hamilton

5-2-20 to 5-2-20

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Harris County

Worthing High School

9215 Scott Street, Houston

4-29-20 to 5-3-20

10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Henderson County

Fairground Complex

3344 Hwy 31 E, Athens

5-2-20 to 5-2-20

9:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Kerr County

Kroc Center

201 Holdsworth Dr, Kerrville

5-2-20 to 5-2-20

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Kleberg County

KlebergRecreation Hall – Kleberg County Park

501 Santiago Park Ln, Kingsville

5-1-20 to 5-3-20

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Medina County

Devine Fire Department

1419 Co Rd 5710, Devine

5-2-20 to 5-2-20

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Van Zandt County

Trade Center 1 South Gate Entrance

200 W Groves St., Canton

5-2-20 to 5-2-20

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Willacy County

Raymondville High School

419 FM 3168, Raymondville

5-1-20 to 5-2-20

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Taylor County

Wylie Baptist Church

6097 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene

5-2-20 to 5-2-20

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Mobile Test Collection Site Schedule (May 3):

Anderson County

Anderson County Courthouse Annex

703 N Mallard St, Palestine

5-3-20 to 5-3-20

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Bexar County

Frank Garrett Multi-Service Center

1226 N.W. 18th St, San Antonio

5-5-20 to 5-3-20

8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Brooks County

Sacred Heart Parish Hall

201 W. Blucher St, Falfurrias

5-3-20 to 5-3-20

9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m

Chambers County

White’s Park – Anahuac

222 White Park Road, Wallisville

5-3-20 to 5-3-20

9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Coleman County

Bill Franklin Center – Rodeo Grounds

13152 Texas 206, Coleman

5-3-20 to 5-3-20

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Gonzales County

Waelder ISD Gym

201 US 90, Waelder

5-3-20 to 5-3-20

9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Henderson County

Fairground Complex

3344 Hwy 31 E , Athens

5-3-20 to 5-3-20

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Hill County

Hillsboro High School

1600 Abbott Avenue, Hillsboro

5-3-20 to 5-3-20

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Howard County

Trinity Baptist

1701 FM 700, Big Spring

5-3-20 to 5-3-20

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Kaufman County

Kaufman Central Fire Station

301 S. Madison St., Kaufman

5-3-20 to 5-3-20

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Kleburg County

KlebergRecreation Hall – Klebery County Park

501 Santiago Park Ln, Kingsville

5-1-20 to 5-3-20

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Liberty County

City of Liberty Fire Dept.

1912 Lakeland Drive, Liberty

5-3-20 to 5-3-20

9:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Midland County

Midland Fire Station

3103 FM 1379, Midland

5-3-20 to 5-3-20

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Nueces County

Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds

1213 Terry Shamsie Blvd, Robstown

5-3-20 to 5-3-20

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Washington County

Washington County Fairgrounds

1305 East Blue Bell Road, Brenham

5-3-20 to 5-3-20

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Wilson County

Floresville High School

1813 Tiger Lane, Floresville

5-3-20 to 5-3-20

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.