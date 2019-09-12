Texas mom appeals 5-year sentence for illegal voting

FORT WORTH, Texas (CNN) – A Texas mother sentenced to 5 years in prison for voting illegally in the 2016 election appealed her conviction Tuesday.

Crystal Mason, a mother of three, said she did not know her status as a felon on release made her ineligible to cast a ballot.

Mason was on supervised release after serving time in prison for tax fraud when she filled out a provisional ballot.

Tuesday’s half-hour hearing before a three-judge panel in Fort Worth focused largely on whether the provisional ballot that Mason cast actually constitutes a vote.

“Ms. Mason submitted a provisional ballot and that ballot was rejected. Ms. Mason did not know the state considered her ineligible to vote. Ms. Mason was in fact not ineligible to vote, and these are all reasons that we’ve set forth that Ms. Mason’s conviction was wrong under the crime of illegal voting and why the conviction should be overturned,” her attorney, Thomas Buser-Clancy, said.

“There is no way I would do anything to jeopardize leaving my kids again. There is no way that I would have went to vote if I knew I couldn’t vote,” Mason says.

There is currently no word on a date for the decision.