Texas mom’s Facebook live video captures teens trying to rob her, kidnap her child

RICHARDSON, Texas (CNN) — On a cool Tuesday night you can see moms push their babies in strollers with their toddlers in tow at Cottonwood Park.

That’s exactly what Susana Posada was doing in broad daylight when she says two teens threatened to take her 2-year-old daughter.

“They were saying something like give us the phone or well take her,” Posada explains.

The mom happened to be on Facebook live at the time sharing her park adventures with loved ones.

Richardson police say you can see one suspect in that video leaning against the railing and another in the distance.

There’s a struggle as one teen reaches for her phone. What you can’t see is the moment that terrified this mom.

Her 2 year old started to cry.

“I immediately let go of the phone,” she said. “I didn’t think twice.”

The teens ran and this mom quickly comforted her scared daughter on the ground.

Parents are stunned it would happen at this family-friendly park.

“Scares me, like, knowing that there’s people who could grab them just like that in front of you,” a parent says.

As for Posada, she says she’ll avoid being on her device in public and, unfortunately, the park altogether.

Richardson police are now looking for the suspects.

They are hoping the public will help them identify and arrest the teens.