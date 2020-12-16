GARY, Ind. (AP) — A Texas man charged with murder escaped by jumping through an open window in a transport van while it was stopped at a McDonald’s.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. says 22-year-old Leon Taylor was being transported from Texas to Lake County by an agent from REDI Transports of Green Bay, Wisconsin, when Taylor fled about 3 p.m. Monday in Gary.
Taylor escaped despite wearing a chain around his midsection, handcuffs and a restraint on his leg.
A manhunt by Gary and Lake County sheriff’s police, including a helicopter and K-9 units, was unable to locate Taylor following his escape.
He remained at large Tuesday.
- Abilene-Taylor Co. Public Health Director shares outlook for COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Key City
- Texas murder suspect escapes through van window at McDonald’s
- Babe: Takeaways key to Cowboys win
- Dems aim to block Trump from OK’ing Arctic drilling
- Limited capacity at Texas Capitol during 2021 session raises transparency concerns