Texas National Guard to help with state’s COVID-19 response

Chef Rose Barrett prepares dinner salads that would accompany the chicken tetrazzini being made by the staff in the commercial kitchen at The Potters House Church in Dallas, Friday, March 27, 2020. The church’s kitchen staff planned on making and donating 1,000 meals that would be delivered to area healthcare workers and first responders as they help in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. The kitchen which is part of the church founded by Bishop T.D. Jakes, typically prepares meals for banquets, high school graduations and community functions being held at the church’s event center. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas National Guard will help with drive-thru testing for coronavirus in the state. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday the deployment of three National Guard Joint Task Force Brigades.

Health officials say at least 27 people with COVID-19 in Texas have died while more than 2,000 have tested positive. Officials say more than 25,000 people in the state have been tested.

Abbott says he’s ordered the guardsman to initially focus on assisting drive-thru testing sites and bolstering the state’s health care infrastructure with medical providers, equipment and supplies.