Texas nonprofit joins search for missing Alabama teen

Aniah Blanchard has been missing for two weeks.

She’s from Auburn, Alabama, but police say they found her car at an apartment complex in Montgomery.

That’s about 50 miles of terrain to cover, but now investigators are getting some help from Texas Equusearch, a nonprofit search and rescue organization.

They got to work Tuesday, surveying the area and putting a search and rescue plan together.

Their resources range from horse and rider teams to foot searchers and ATVs.

The people in the area have come from five different states to help find Aniah.

For the group’s founder, Tim Miller, every search hits close to home.

His daughter was abducted and murdered, and he says the sooner Blanchard is found, the better chance there is that an investigation will move forward.

“We’ve got a lot of area to search, so we know this is process of elimination. We’ve got a lot of things to eliminate and hopefully we can help bring this to some type of a close,” Miller says.

Miller says they’ll stay as long as he feels they’re helping.