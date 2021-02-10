Texas oil company agrees to pay $1.9M for Wyoming spills

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Texas oil company has agreed to pay almost $2 million for spilling crude oil and wastewater at two central Wyoming oilfields.

The spills happened between the fall of 2016 and spring of 2018.

One was in the Linch Complex Field in Johnson County and five were in the Salt Creek Field in Natrona County.

The biggest was about 300,000 gallons and the others 23,000 gallons or less.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says in a release Irving, Texas-based Fleur de Lis Energy, LLC, has agreed to pay a $1.9 million settlement.

A phone message left with the company seeking comment wasn’t immediately returned Wednesday.