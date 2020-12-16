Texas oilman’s Ansel Adams photo gets $988,000 at auction

DALLAS (AP) — A West Texas oilman’s mural-sized print of an Ansel Adams photo has sold for nearly $1 million at auction.

Sotheby’s New York said Tuesday that “The Grand Tetons and the Snake River, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming” sold for $988,000, a record price for Adams at auction.

Sotheby’s said it’s believed to be one of less than 10 mural-sized prints of the image in existence and was acquired from the photographer’s descendants.

Sotheby’s said 119 works, including single prints and portfolios, collected by David Arrington sold at auction Monday for $6.4 million.