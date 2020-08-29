Texas Online Overtime | Season 2 – Week 1

August 29, 2020

by: Clint Brakebill and Zach Martin

AMARILLO, Texas (NEXSTAR) — The Texas high school football season kicked off this week which means we are back with another edition of Texas Online Overtime!

We have a great matchup in the Permian-Basin between Midland Greenwood and Lubbock Estacado. Then we head to East Texas with a good old fashioned brawl between Carthage and Kilgore.

About Texas Online Overtime:

Texas Online Overtime takes you across the State of Texas, looking at top teams from each region in Nexstar Media Group’s broadcasting area. The digital-only program utilizes the resources of sports teams in Abilene, Amarillo, Austin, Brownsville, El Paso, Lubbock, Midland, San Angelo, Texarkana, Tyler, Waco and Wichita Falls.

