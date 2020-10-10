Texas Online Overtime | Season 2 – Week 7

News

by: Clint Brakebill and Zach Martin

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (Nexstar) — In Central Texas, San Marcos took on Lake Travis.

In the panhandle, the Amarillo Tascosa Rebels were looking for the win against Odessa-Permian

Watch week seven of Texas Online Overtime above.

About Texas Online Overtime:

Texas Online Overtime takes you across the State of Texas, looking at top teams from each region in Nexstar Media Group’s broadcasting area. The digital-only program utilizes the resources of sports teams in Abilene, Amarillo, Austin, Brownsville, El Paso, Lubbock, Midland, San Angelo, Texarkana, Tyler, Waco, and Wichita Falls.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

BCH Sports