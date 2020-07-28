Texas organizers say local police did not protect protesters

Michael Tolbert, of the Smith County Democrat Party, speaks at Democratic Congressional candidate Hank Gilbert’s Protest for Portland event as counter protestors yell at him at the downtown square in Tyler, Texas on Sunday, July 26, 2020. (Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph via AP)

WEATHERFORD, Texas (AP) — Community leaders say local law enforcement in Texas did not protect protesters from opposing groups after weekend rallies turned violent.

Local law enforcement disbanded a protest in Weatherford over the removal of a Confederate monument saying it was unlawful after a confrontation with counter-protesters.

But organizer Tony Crawford, of Parker County Progressives, says police did not seem to know what to do and failed to protect the protesters.

On Sunday, a Portland Protest Rally and a Back the Blue Rally in Tyler also turned violent.

Democratic congressional candidate Hank Gilbert, who held the original rally, says that the local police did not do enough to ensure protesters were safe.