Texas parent runs over child in driveway

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/NBC) — A Texas family is grieving after a parent struck and killed their young child in their driveway Wednesday morning.

The Lubbock Police Department say the incident occurred around 10 a.m. at a home.

Police say a 3-year-old girl followed her dad outside as he was leaving for work and he never saw her.

The little girl was pronounced dead on scene.

Officials are calling this a “tragic accident.”