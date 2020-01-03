Texas parent runs over child in driveway

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/NBC) — A Texas family is grieving after a parent struck and killed their young child in their driveway Wednesday morning.
The Lubbock Police Department say the incident occurred around 10 a.m. at a home.
Police say a 3-year-old girl followed her dad outside as he was leaving for work and he never saw her.
The little girl was pronounced dead on scene.
Officials are calling this a “tragic accident.”
