BIG COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The annual rainbow trout stocking is returning to the Big Country this winter, along with thousands of trout being stocked by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) across the state.

TPWD said rainbow trout can be caught using simple tackle or even hand-tied flies on a fly rod. Anglers should also have a variety of baits, lures, and ice to keep the trout fresh.

From November 22 through March 1, TPWD plans to stock 343,331 rainbow trout throughout the state. Rainbow trout cannot survive in many parts of Texas after winter. Therefore, anglers are encouraged to catch up to the daily bag limit of five trout. However, there are some special trout management zones on the Guadalupe River downstream of Canyon Lake where trout can survive throughout the year.

You can enjoy fishing without a license if you are planning to fish in a Texas State Park from a bank, dock, or pier. However, reserving a day pass in advance is advisable for a hassle-free experience. Day passes can be booked online or by calling (512) 389-8900.

“TPWD stocks catchable-sized fish during winter months to create unique winter angling opportunities throughout Texas,” said Carl Kittel, TPWD Rainbow Trout Program Director. “Rainbow trout love cold water and can be caught on a variety of baits and lures (worms, commercially available pastes, corn, spinners, spoons, flies, and more), and are great to take home and eat. Our winter rainbow trout program has been a favorite of anglers for over forty years.”

Children 17 years old or younger are not required to have a fishing license to fish. However, adults must have a fishing license and a freshwater fishing endorsement. The funds generated through the license support TPWD’s efforts to ensure that fishing opportunities are available for current and future generations.