Texas parks set to reopen, but complications are presenting

A Texas State Park police officer sits in a patrol truck guarding an entrance to the Franklin Mountains Sunday, April 19, 2020, in El Paso, Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott ordered parks to reopen Monday as part of a plan to unwind restrictions implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19, but made an exception for Franklin and another state park near El Paso, keeping them closed. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — As Texas takes its first steps toward reopening starting with state parks, caveats in the plan are popping up.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said Sunday that two popular state parks there will not open Monday when others do.

El Paso’s exceptions hint that future openings of government services and businesses will be fraught with stipulations based on local conditions.

The number of coronavirus cases in Texas is approaching 19,000 and the number who have died is now at least 477.

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Sunday reported 18,923 people had tested positive for the virus, an increase from about 18,200 cases the day before.