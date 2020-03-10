Texas patient’s wife, child test positive for new virus

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Health officials near Dallas say the wife and 3-year-old child of a man found to have the new coronavirus following a trip to California have also tested positive.

Collin County Health Care Services said Tuesday that all members of the family are in stable condition and under self-quarantine at their home.

Texas has now reported more than two dozen COVID-19 cases.

The man is believed to be the first person in Texas to contract the virus within the U.S.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.