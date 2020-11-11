Texas’ Patrick offers reward for voter fraud information

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick says he’s offering up to $1 million in defense of President Donald Trump’s unsupported claims of irregularities in the U.S. presidential election.
The Republican said Tuesday he would pay out rewards for information that leads to voter fraud arrests and convictions.
A former chief Texas ethics regulator suggested that paying reward money, which would come from Patrick’s political campaign, could run afoul of federal campaign finance laws.
There’s no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.
