Texas plans for 1.4M vaccine doses as hospitalizations rise

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — How soon Texas nursing home residents will have access to the first coronavirus vaccine shots is under discussion as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott expects an initial round of 1.4 million doses to begin arriving later this month.

Texas has put hospital staff, nursing home workers and paramedics at the top of the list.

That’s followed by a group that includes outpatient medical employees, pharmacists, funeral home workers and school nurses.

Nursing home residents were not among those first tiers in Texas but state health officials say that list could be revisited.

The first doses of the vaccine are set to arrive as hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Texas are at the highest levels since a deadly summer surge.