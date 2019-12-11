Texas police investigating quadruple homicide

EDINBURG, Texas (KGBT) — Four people were found dead Tuesday morning in a home where a young toddler was found alone unharmed.

“Two of the females deceased were mother and daughter, one male adult is the boyfriend, and the second male appears to be the home provider,” Cesar Torres, Edinburg Chief of Police said.

This year, eight people have been killed in the City of Edinburg, including five in just the last three days.

That’s double the number of murders in the city in the last two years combined.

But what is causing this spike of violence?

“It appears that it was a domestic disturbance prior to the actual homicide,” Chief Torres says.

Torres says the crime rate has in fact dropped this year compared to last, despite the increase in homicides.

“Our latest statistics just came in, and Edinburg is down in crime 20% and even though we just had this incident that occurred today, crime is still decreasing,” he says.

Chief Torres says the majority of this year’s murders are connected to domestic violence, not random attacks.

The last five violent deaths are still under investigation, and residents say the work doesn’t stop when the crime is solved.

“Bring awareness to how can we prevent this, what happened and what can we do to prevent it from happening again?” Torres said.