Texas police officer dies after off-duty crash

DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas police officer died Christmas Eve after crashing his car during an off-duty street race.
Police say Joseph George passed away Tuesday night after running his black 2015 Ford Mustang head-on into a tree at a high speed Sunday.
Officials have not said how fast the four-year police veteran was driving before the crash. But video of the incident suggests it was well above the 40 mph limit in the residential portion of east Dallas.
Police have said the are looking for a white, two-door Suzuki that they believe George was racing.
The driver could face criminal charges.
