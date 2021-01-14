Texas police officer resigns after link to US Capitol riot

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s police chief says a police officer suspected of taking part in the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol has resigned.

The officer had been placed on administrative leave and was set to face a disciplinary review hearing Friday.

But in a tweet, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said the officer resigned Thursday morning.

Acevedo has not identified the officer.

But in an interview with the Houston Chronicle, Tam Pham confirmed he was the officer, saying: “I was there to take pictures.”