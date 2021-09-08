Abbott to designate Level 1 Trauma center in the RGV, sign bill to cap insulin prescription co-pays

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott will be in the Rio Grande Valley Wednesday afternoon to designated DHR Health as a Level 1 Trauma center and sign Senate Bill 827.

According to the American Trauma Society, a Level I Trauma Center provides a regional resource to provide complete care for every aspect of an injury.

San Antonio, which is approximately 224 miles away from the Rio Grande Valley, was previously the closest Level 1 trauma center.

The official designation will allow DHR Health to provide 24-hour in-house general surgeons and prompt availability of care in specialties, among other services.

Abbott will also be holding a ceremonial signing of SB 827, which limits insulin prescription co-pays to $25 per month for insured Texans on state-regulated health plans.

A study from the American Diabetes Association shows that “the average list price of insulin has skyrocketed in recent years, nearly tripling between 2002 and 2013”.

One concern about SB 827 is that it only lowers the price of insulin for people with insurance, not those on Medicaid or people who are uninsured.

Over a quarter of people in the Rio Grande Valley have diabetes. According to the Texas Comptroller, the Rio Grande Valley has an uninsured rate of over 25% as well.

The press conference will be taking place at 3 p.m. in Edinburg and will be streamed LIVE in this article.