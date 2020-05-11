Democrats Hegar, West set for June U.S. Senate runoff debate

AUSTIN (NEXSTAR) — The two Democrats hoping to unseat Republican Sen. John Cornyn are set to debate in their only scheduled face-to-face meeting ahead of the July 14 runoff election. Democrats MJ Hegar and Texas State Sen. Royce West will participate in a Nexstar Media Group debate on Tuesday, June 2, at 7 p.m. CT. The event will be broadcast statewide on 14 television stations and streamed live on the websites of the participating stations.

The debate will take place at the studios of KXAN-TV in Austin, Texas and be moderated by KXAN-TV news anchors Robert Hadlock and Sally Hernandez, and Dallas Morning News political writer Gromer Jeffers, Jr. The event will begin with opening statements from each candidate and then move to questions posed by the moderators, Nexstar journalists from around the state and viewers. Viewers are invited to submit questions to the candidates via social media using the hashtag #txsendebate, and via email at reportit@KXAN.com.

Hegar won the support of 22% of voters in the March Democratic primary. The decorated Air Force veteran faces West, who garnered 14% of the vote. The winner of the runoff race will advance to the November election to take on Cornyn, the 3-term Republican incumbent. Cornyn has been Texas’ senator in Washington since 2002.

Debate for the Democratic Nomination to the U.S. Senate

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. CT

KXAN-TV Studios

Moderators:

Robert Hadlock and Sally Hernandez, KXAN-TV Anchors

Gromer Jeffers, Jr., Dallas Morning News Political Reporter

The Democratic debate will be carried on the following stations and websites:

