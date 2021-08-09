District judge temporarily blocks arrest of any Texas House members breaking quorum

More than 50 Texas House Democrats spoke Tuesday at the U.S. Capitol about their decision to leave the state to block voting legislation proposed by Republicans.

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A state district judge signed a temporary restraining order Sunday that blocks law enforcement from arresting any House lawmakers who have broken quorum.

Travis County State District Judge Brad Urrutia’s move temporarily restricts Gov. Greg Abbott and House Speaker Dade Phelan’s power to arrest or detain any of the House Democrats who fled to D.C. earlier this summer in order to kill the controversial, GOP-backed elections bill.

This would allow Democrats still in D.C. to return to Texas without any fear of arrest or confinement. The suit was filed on behalf of 19 of the members still in D.C., which include State Rep. Gina Hinojosa (D-Austin), Rep. Trey Martinez (D-San Antonio) and Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Dallas).

The order lasts 14 days, unless extended by Judge Urrutia.

“Angry Republican threats to dispatch troopers to arrest, cuff, shackle, drag in, and cabin duly-elected lawmakers isn’t just meant to chill our speech and impair our ability to represent our districts; it has left our families, friends, and neighbors anxious for our wellbeing and safety,” Rep. Hinojosa said in a statement Monday.

“The men and women of the Texas House, many of whom are Black and Brown Democrats, are not animals or property to be corralled by law enforcement and cabined against our will. It is morally wrong to believe otherwise,” Rep. Martinez Fischer said.

The lawsuit was filed in order to call for a judgment that respects the liberty of Texas State Representatives to live freely without the threat of arrest for their personal convictions and political responsibilities. The lawsuit argues neither the Texas Constitution nor House Rules permit Gov. Abbott or the Texas House Speaker to detain, confine or otherwise restrict a Texas House Democrat’s movement within the State of Texas.

House rules say it may “compel the attendance of absent members, in such manner and under such penalties as each House may provide.” The Senate rules say “Those for whom no sufficient excuse is made, by order of the majority of those present, may be sent for and arrested wherever they may be found and their attendance secured and retained by the Sergeant-at-Arms or officers appointed by the Sergeant for that purpose.”

The court will hear arguments on a temporary injunction on Aug. 20.